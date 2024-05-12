Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $44.04 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,790 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $44,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.85. 611,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $364.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

