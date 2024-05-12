AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of W.W. Grainger worth $68,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $958.68. The company had a trading volume of 176,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $975.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $890.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $641.95 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $938.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.