Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 49 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 300.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock opened at $311.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $363.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.67.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

