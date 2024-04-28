Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,459 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

