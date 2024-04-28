Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,335,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 193,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 201,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $50.39 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

