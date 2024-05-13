Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Update

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 1,331.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SLGL Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 229,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.99% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

