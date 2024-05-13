Short Interest in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Declines By 60.5%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the April 15th total of 49,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nutriband Stock Performance

Shares of NTRB stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $3.54. 1,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,813. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutriband has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

