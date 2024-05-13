CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Plans Dividend of $0.21

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2094 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
CTT – Correios De Portugal stock remained flat at $8.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $8.02.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
