Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EVG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,831. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

