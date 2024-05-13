ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Update

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the April 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 90.61, a quick ratio of 90.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

