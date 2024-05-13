Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. On average, analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.29. 15,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

