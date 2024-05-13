Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,349 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after acquiring an additional 393,338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.62. 158,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

