iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,803 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

