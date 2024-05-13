Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Down 65.5% in April

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the third quarter worth about $581,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,208 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

Shares of EQRR stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $60.00. 217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Announces Dividend

About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

