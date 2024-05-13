Mizuho Raises California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $64.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

CRC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.24. 291,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.03. California Resources has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that California Resources will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter valued at $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 67,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 56.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

