Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Navitas Semiconductor traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.94. 2,113,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,844,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVTS

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $140,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $711.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.52.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.