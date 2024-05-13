Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Navitas Semiconductor traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.94. 2,113,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,844,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.
View Our Latest Analysis on NVTS
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.
Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 3.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $711.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.52.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Navitas Semiconductor
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.