Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.