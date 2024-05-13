IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the April 15th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IN8bio Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of INAB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,482. IN8bio has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that IN8bio will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 98.3% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IN8bio in the 4th quarter worth $5,216,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of IN8bio by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on IN8bio from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Laidlaw initiated coverage on IN8bio in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

