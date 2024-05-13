IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the April 15th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
IN8bio Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of INAB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,482. IN8bio has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that IN8bio will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on IN8bio from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Laidlaw initiated coverage on IN8bio in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.
