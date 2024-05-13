First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 133.1% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.09.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.