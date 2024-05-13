First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 133.1% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.09.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,082,000 after purchasing an additional 733,696 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 576,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after buying an additional 58,273 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

