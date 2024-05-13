Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Generation Income Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GIPR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group raised Generation Income Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GIPR

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.