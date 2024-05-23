Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $226,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.17. 716,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,586. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $112.92. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.70.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

