Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.1% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,948,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,385,224. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $267.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

