Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $450,794,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $80,812,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1,591.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 764,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,462,000 after acquiring an additional 719,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 3,671.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 458,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SYY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.13. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

