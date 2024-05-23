AXS Investments LLC Sells 127,706 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,706 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Redwood Trust worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of RWT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 734,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $819.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.29%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RWT

About Redwood Trust

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.