Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,835 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.0% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $39.88. 3,505,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,365,543. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

