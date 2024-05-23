Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 7,979 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 484,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after buying an additional 476,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.98. 3,132,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,058. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

