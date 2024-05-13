Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.06

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $17.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on GBDC
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Golub Capital BDC
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.