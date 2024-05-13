Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.06

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GBDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.