McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.24. 3,632,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,694. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

