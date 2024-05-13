Terran Orbital (LLAP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Terran Orbital to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. On average, analysts expect Terran Orbital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LLAP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,949. Terran Orbital has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $211.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

LLAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

