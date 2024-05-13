Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in CSX by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,771. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
