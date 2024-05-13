Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NAN remained flat at $10.84 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,238. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.