Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after buying an additional 100,289 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,064,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of XAR opened at $136.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.53.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.