DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

