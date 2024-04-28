Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 434.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

