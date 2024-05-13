Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 45.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.99. 275,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.92 and a 200-day moving average of $239.59. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $198.52 and a 12 month high of $256.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

