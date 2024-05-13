Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 3,883 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,745,423 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $150,588,000 after acquiring an additional 451,814 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 346,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,436,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.35. 991,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,958. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $69.17.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

