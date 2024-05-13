Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Village Farms International worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 999,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 545,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 744,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 121,750 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 693.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Village Farms International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $74.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

