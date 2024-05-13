Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $173,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRX. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 35.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 54,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.74. 17,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,327. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

