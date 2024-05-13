Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 538.4% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 130,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 109,839 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,373,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,792,805. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

