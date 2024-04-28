Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,794,000 after purchasing an additional 60,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.86.

View Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TDY opened at $374.64 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.