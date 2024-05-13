iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Position Increased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,327 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $152,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 572.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 71,989 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $52.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

