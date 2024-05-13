Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 338,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,741. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.