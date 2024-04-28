State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,409 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after purchasing an additional 947,115 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 210,556 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,567,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,895,000 after acquiring an additional 321,438 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 781,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122 in the last three months. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CALM opened at $56.87 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

