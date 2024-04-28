State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Lumentum worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 697.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

