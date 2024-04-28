Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.53. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.83.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
