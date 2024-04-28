Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.53. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Remark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142,250 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 11.52% of Remark worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

