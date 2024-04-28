Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells 874 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,576,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Clint Hurt sold 3,368 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $336,833.68.

On Thursday, April 18th, Clint Hurt sold 1,568 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $157,035.20.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.51. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $80.63 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.32.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter worth $241,000.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

