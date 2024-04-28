Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $180.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 38.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 54,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

