First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.96.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 earnings per share for the current year.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
