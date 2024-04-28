Analysts Set Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target at $53.63

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.63.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ODD shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
ODD opened at $32.19 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.56.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
