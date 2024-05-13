Head to Head Analysis: Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) vs. EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Slam has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EchoStar has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Slam and EchoStar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A EchoStar 0 4 1 1 2.50

Profitability

EchoStar has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.23%. Given EchoStar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Slam.

This table compares Slam and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slam N/A -13.21% 2.04% EchoStar -23.47% 2.26% 0.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Slam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of EchoStar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Slam and EchoStar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slam N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A EchoStar $16.64 billion 0.25 -$1.70 billion ($7.71) -1.99

Slam has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EchoStar.

Summary

EchoStar beats Slam on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names. The Retail Wireless segment provides prepaid and postpaid wireless services under the Boost Mobile, Boost postpaid, and Gen Mobile brands, as well various wireless devices. The Network Deployment segment deploys a facilities-based 5G broadband network and commercializes deployment of 5G VoNR. The Broadband and Satellite Services offers broadband services to consumer customers, which include home, and small to medium-sized businesses; and satellite and multi-transport technologies, and managed network services to telecommunications providers, aeronautical service providers, civilian and defense government entities, and other enterprise customers. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

